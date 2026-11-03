Ukraine's Zelenskiy says there was a chance for humanitarian moves after Oleshky mission

Ukraine's ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​said ‌on Monday a ​Russian strike on a ‌village in southeastern Ukraine showed Moscow was continuing to kill people instead ‌of building on the ‌past week's humanitarian mission in the southern city of Oleshky. "If Russia ⁠genuinely ​wanted ⁠de-escalation, there was an opportunity following the ⁠situation in Oleshky to continue taking ​humanitarian steps," Zelenskiy said in ⁠his nightly video address. "We proposed this. ⁠But ​Russia continues to kill people."

Zelenskiy put at 26 ⁠the death toll in Monday's attack ⁠on ⁠the village of Komyshuvakha.