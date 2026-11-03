Ukraine's Zelenskiy says there was a chance for humanitarian moves after Oleshky mission
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday a Russian strike on a village in southeastern Ukraine showed Moscow was continuing to kill people instead of building on the past week's humanitarian mission in the southern city of Oleshky. "If Russia genuinely wanted de-escalation, there was an opportunity following the situation in Oleshky to continue taking humanitarian steps," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "We proposed this. But Russia continues to kill people."
Zelenskiy put at 26 the death toll in Monday's attack on the village of Komyshuvakha.