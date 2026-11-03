Trump approval near record low ahead of elections, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 01:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 01:43 IST
Trump approval near record low ahead of elections, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

President Donald Trump's approval rating ​held near a record low as ​a broad swath of the US ‌electorate saw ​their vote in Tuesday's congressional elections as a way to oppose the Republican president, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed ‌on Monday.

The results of the five-day nationwide poll also showed signs the race between Democrats and Republicans could be tightening ahead of Election Day. Some 46% of registered voters in the poll said ‌they would pick Democrats in congressional elections, compared to 38% who picked Republicans, in what ‌is known as a "generic ballot" question. That 8 percentage point advantage for Democrats was narrower than in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted a week earlier, when Democrats led by 11 points.

Generic ballot polls are national polls that ⁠provide an overall ​view of which ⁠party voters would like to see in charge in Congress. While these polls provide a view of national public ⁠sentiment, they do not capture the nuances of the state-by-state and district-by-district contests that determine control of the ​US Senate and US House, contests in which Republicans hold some structural advantages. Some 32% ⁠of respondents said they approved of the job Trump was doing in the White House, unchanged from a ⁠week ​earlier and just above his record-low reading of 31% two weeks ago.

Among registered voters, some 50% of independents said they saw their vote in congressional elections as a ⁠vote against Trump, compared with 13% who said it was a vote for Trump and 33% who ⁠said the president ⁠wasn't a factor in their vote. The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,765 US adults online and had a margin of error of 2 ‌percentage points.

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