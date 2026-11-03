South Africa to support sectors affected by suspension from US trade initiative
South Africa will support sectors affected by a US decision to suspend the country from Washington's flagship duty-free trade initiative for sub-Saharan African countries, its trade ministry said on Monday. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced the intention to suspend South Africa and Rwanda from the AGOA initiative earlier in the day, citing concerns about human rights, corruption and threats to US interests.
South Africa's trade ministry said in a statement that "AGOA remains important to South Africa, but it does not constitute the totality of the economic relationship between South Africa and the United States". It added the US remained an important trade and investment partner but South Africa would continue to accelerate the diversification of its export markets.