South Africa to support sectors affected by suspension from US trade initiative

South ​Africa will support ​sectors affected ‌by a ​US decision to suspend the country from Washington's ‌flagship duty-free trade initiative for sub-Saharan African countries, its trade ministry said on Monday. US Trade ‌Representative Jamieson Greer announced the intention to ‌suspend South Africa and Rwanda from the AGOA initiative earlier in the day, citing ⁠concerns ​about human rights, ⁠corruption and threats to US interests.

South Africa's ⁠trade ministry said in a statement ​that "AGOA remains important to South Africa, but ⁠it does not constitute the totality of the ⁠economic ​relationship between South Africa and the United States". It added the US ⁠remained an important trade and investment partner but ⁠South ⁠Africa would continue to accelerate the diversification of its export markets.