US judge orders Trump admin to stop demands California remove suspected noncitizen voters

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 02:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 02:20 IST
US judge orders Trump admin to stop demands California remove suspected noncitizen voters

A US judge ordered the Trump administration ‌on Monday to stop demanding that California election officials segregate ballots cast by people on its ‌lists of suspected noncitizens.

The ruling by US ‌District Judge James Boasberg comes a day before the November 3 midterm elections, with President Donald Trump's fellow ⁠Republicans ​battling to ⁠maintain majorities in both houses of congress. Boasberg found that ⁠the lists the administration had compiled were flawed, ​and included many people who were wrongly listed ⁠as noncitizens.

"California may decide for itself what procedures ⁠to ​use for verifying the citizenship of registered voters," wrote Boasberg, who is based in ⁠Washington and was appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama. "The ⁠Executive ⁠Branch lacks authority to unilaterally impose its preferred procedures.

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