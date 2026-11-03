Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Samples for two suspected Ebola cases in Nigeria turn out negative

Health authorities in Nigeria investigating two suspected Ebola ​cases in the country's northeast region confirmed that the samples tested negative after two rounds of ​testing, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. The two ‌individuals ​had been isolated while officials carried out contact identification, listing and laboratory testing, authorities said in a post on X.

Teva to discontinue mid-stage neurodegenerative disorder study

Teva Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it was discontinuing its mid-stage neurodegenerative disorder study due to a low probability of the study meeting its main goal if continued. The company was testing its experimental ‌oral drug, emrusolmin, in adults with multiple system atrophy, a rare neurodegenerative disorder that causes people to lose coordination and balance or become slow and stiff.

Fresenius signs biosimilars pipeline agreement with WuXi Biologics

Fresenius has signed a development agreement for biosimilar drugs with China's WuXi Biologics, the German healthcare group said on Monday. The agreement gives Fresenius exclusive access to up to 37 identified biosimilar candidates over the next decade, addressing more than €370 billion ($414 billion) in originator sales, it added.

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to sell women's ‌health product in Europe to Ennogen

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare will sell the European commercialisation rights and related intellectual property for its women's health product Ovestin to Ennogen Healthcare International for €197 million ($220 million), it said on Monday. Europe-focused Ennogen ‌will also buy related inventory valued at about €4 million, Aspen said

FDA to review uniQure's Huntington's gene therapy, decision due on May 2027

Dutch gene therapy developer uniQure said on Monday the US FDA had accepted its application for its Huntington's disease treatment and would decide on the drug by May 1, 2027. US-listed shares of the company were up 2.5% in premarket trading.

Granules India profit surges as higher sales outweigh cost pressures

Indian drugmaker Granules India reported a second-quarter profit rise of nearly 40% on Monday, as new product launches and strong sales of its main medicines in key ⁠overseas markets outweighed higher ​production costs. Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30 ⁠rose to 1.82 billion rupees ($19.19 million), compared to 1.31 billion rupees a year earlier.

Bavarian Nordic gets four-year contract for mpox and smallpox vaccine from UK government

Bavarian Nordic has received a four-year contract from the British government for its vaccine against mpox and smallpox, the Danish vaccine maker said ⁠in a statement on Monday. Bavarian Nordic will supply its MVA-BN vaccine through scheduled deliveries

Dr Reddy's gets tentative US FDA nod for generic HIV prevention

Dr Reddy's said on Monday that the US FDA has tentatively approved a generic version of a new and highly ​effective HIV prevention drug, paving the way for sales in many low- and middle-income countries, though not yet in the United States. Some doctors and activists say the new treatment could help control the 44-year-long AIDS ⁠epidemic which still infects 1.3 million people a year, and which the World Health Organization estimates has killed 44 million since it first emerged.

Tiziana's experimental MS treatment meets main goals in mid-stage study

Tiziana Life Sciences said on Monday its experimental therapy for a progressive form of multiple sclerosis with ⁠no approved ​treatments reduced brain inflammation and showed a favorable safety profile in a mid-stage trial. Shares of the biopharmaceutical company were up more than 7% in premarket trading.

Novartis heart drug failure leaves doctors seeking evidence for genetic cholesterol target

The recent failure of a Novartis experimental heart drug in a large trial raised questions among cardiologists and investors about the widely held idea that reducing levels of a genetically set cholesterol carrier called lipoprotein(a) can improve heart health. Doctors say the upcoming ⁠release of trial details will shed light on whether drugs that target the blood particle, commonly referred to as Lp(a), or "LP little a," might be the next big breakthrough in heart disease prevention, or whether the fatty particle is ⁠merely an indicator of risk, rather than a cause.

Pennsylvania measles ⁠cases rise to 1,433, state health department says

The number of measles cases in Pennsylvania reached 1,433 as of Monday, up seven cases from the previous update, as the state battles its worst outbreak of the disease in years. Here are more details:

IDEXX raises forecast, betting diagnostics can offset weak vet visits

IDEXX Laboratories beat quarterly estimates and raised its annual profit ‌and revenue forecast on Monday, betting ‌that rising diagnostic use per visit and new product launches will sustain growth through softer veterinary clinic traffic. Shares of the ​pet diagnostics maker climbed more than 19% in morning trading.