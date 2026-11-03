Ice hockey-Finnish hockey body leads push to keep Russia out of World Championships

The Finnish Ice Hockey Association has said it will use ​all means possible to keep Russia out of the World Championships ​following a ruling by sport's highest court ordering the ‌country's ​reinstatement.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled last week to allow Russia to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) events again, overturning the governing body's decision to exclude Russian teams from its competitions following Moscow's invasion of ‌Ukraine in 2022. The Finnish association said it had been in contact with the IIHF's other member federations over the weekend and discussions would continue this week.

"We are currently gathering as many countries as possible together to tell the IIHF that none of us will play against Russia in this situation," Finnish Ice Hockey Association president ‌Heikki Hietanen said in a statement. "This weighs much more in the balance than just announcing it on our part. Our policy is that we ‌will not play against Russia as long as the war of aggression against Ukraine continues."

The Finnish association said a two-day meeting of the IIHF Executive Board began on Monday, with the Russia issue the main topic. "It is the IIHF's responsibility to inform about the meeting once it has been concluded," Hietanen added.

"Naturally, I have made Finland's position on the matter clear and we will ⁠continue this ​work tomorrow." The Finnish city of Turku, meanwhile, ⁠will give up hosting the 2028 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships if Russia are allowed to compete, local authorities said on Monday.

Turku city officials said hosting the tournament alongside a Russia ⁠team would violate the municipality's values and ethical principles. "We act in accordance with our values even when it means giving up significant events and the opportunities they offer," Turku ​Mayor Piia Elo said.

"As long as Russia is waging an aggressive war in Ukraine, we cannot accept the Russian national team playing in Turku." The ⁠city expressed hope that the IIHF and the Finnish government would find a solution to prevent Russian participation, saying it remained willing to host the games if Russia is excluded.

The first tournament in ⁠which ​the IIHF has been ordered by CAS to allow the participation of Russia is the 2027 World Junior Championship in Canada, due to begin on December 26. The IIHF was not immediately available to comment.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, citing a Russian attack on a Ukrainian village that killed 26 people on ⁠Monday, urged countries to shun Russian participation in top-level sport. "Russia deserves condemnation, isolation, and consequences, not a return to international respectability," Sybiha wrote on X. "Its ⁠crimes cannot be separated from its flag, ⁠its national teams, or its attempts to regain international legitimacy."

Earlier on Monday, AJ Products, the Swedish furniture company that has sponsored the Men's Ice Hockey World Championships since 1989, said it would not sponsor next year's tournament because of ‌Russia's participation.