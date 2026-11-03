US to hold trilateral talks with Ukraine, Russia in Abu Dhabi next week-US official

The United States ​will bring together delegations from Ukraine and ​Russia in Abu Dhabi on ‌November 10-11 ​to discuss ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, post-war security agreements and de-escalation, a senior US official told Reuters ‌on Monday.

US negotiators have been seeking a breakthrough in the long-running conflict before the winter sets in. The last US-mediated peace talks took place in February before the United States ‌and Israel launched a war against Iran. The senior US official, speaking on ‌condition of anonymity, said the new Abu Dhabi discussions will cover "post-war security agreements, de-escalation, humanitarian measures, and ending the war."

The lead US negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are expected to represent the US ⁠in ​Abu Dhabi, the ⁠official said. Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a new round of trilateral talks after meeting Witkoff in ⁠St Petersburg two weeks ago in the latest US push to stop Europe's bloodiest conflict since ​World War Two.

The US official said American negotiators will meet at the working ⁠level this week in Brussels with representatives from France, Germany, Britain, the European Union and NATO ⁠to ​discuss "Ukraine’s security guarantees, Europe’s future security framework, and economic support for Ukraine’s reconstruction." The official said the meetings build on recent discussions among the parties and "reflect President ⁠Trump’s continued efforts to reach a lasting peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine."

Ukraine and Russia ⁠remain far apart ⁠when it comes to the terms of any possible peace deal, though Trump has recently intensified pressure on Ukraine to strike ‌some kind ‌of a deal. (Reporting By Steve Holland; editing ​by Michelle Nichols)