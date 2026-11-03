US to hold trilateral talks with Ukraine, Russia in Abu Dhabi next week-US official

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 04:30 IST
US to hold trilateral talks with Ukraine, Russia in Abu Dhabi next week-US official

The United States ​will bring together delegations from Ukraine and ​Russia in Abu Dhabi on ‌November 10-11 ​to discuss ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, post-war security agreements and de-escalation, a senior US official told Reuters ‌on Monday.

US negotiators have been seeking a breakthrough in the long-running conflict before the winter sets in. The last US-mediated peace talks took place in February before the United States ‌and Israel launched a war against Iran. The senior US official, speaking on ‌condition of anonymity, said the new Abu Dhabi discussions will cover "post-war security agreements, de-escalation, humanitarian measures, and ending the war."

The lead US negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are expected to represent the US ⁠in ​Abu Dhabi, the ⁠official said. Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a new round of trilateral talks after meeting Witkoff in ⁠St Petersburg two weeks ago in the latest US push to stop Europe's bloodiest conflict since ​World War Two.

The US official said American negotiators will meet at the working ⁠level this week in Brussels with representatives from France, Germany, Britain, the European Union and NATO ⁠to ​discuss "Ukraine’s security guarantees, Europe’s future security framework, and economic support for Ukraine’s reconstruction." The official said the meetings build on recent discussions among the parties and "reflect President ⁠Trump’s continued efforts to reach a lasting peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine."

Ukraine and Russia ⁠remain far apart ⁠when it comes to the terms of any possible peace deal, though Trump has recently intensified pressure on Ukraine to strike ‌some kind ‌of a deal. (Reporting By Steve Holland; editing ​by Michelle Nichols)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

Global
2
Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Global
3
Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yonhap reports

Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yo...

Global
4
Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to Carney

Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to C...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Transforming the Ocean: Can Seafood Giants Protect Our Food Supply?

Is AI Making Work Feel Harder? Your Prompting Habits Could Be Part of the Explanation

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026