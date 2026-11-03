Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ice hockey-Finnish hockey body leads push to keep Russia out of World Championships

The Finnish Ice Hockey Association has said ​it will use all means possible to keep Russia out of the World Championships following a ruling by ​sport's highest court ordering the country's reinstatement. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled last ‌week ​to allow Russia to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) events again, overturning the governing body's decision to exclude Russian teams from its competitions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Thunder retiring Russell Westbrook's No. 0 on Feb. 7

The Oklahoma City Thunder will retire Russell Westbrook's No. 0 jersey during a Feb. 7 game against the New York Knicks, the team announced ‌Monday. Westbrook, who played the first 11 of his 18 NBA seasons with the Thunder (2008-19), announced his retirement from the NBA on Aug. 12.

Boxing-Paul to return against Doumbe in Dubai on Christmas Eve

Jake Paul will face former kickboxing world champion Cedric Doumbe in Dubai on December 24 in his first bout since a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last year. Paul fractured his jaw in two places during the sixth-round stoppage defeat by Britain's former heavyweight champion in Miami last December and underwent multiple surgeries before announcing his return ‌to the ring in October.

Motor racing-Russell says it was just not his year, congratulates Antonelli

George Russell spoke "from the heart" on Monday, saying 2026 was just not his year and congratulating Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli on becoming Formula One's youngest champion. The Briton ‌was excused media duties after Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix, with team boss Toto Wolff saying the driver was "distraught" at how his afternoon had unfolded.

Soccer-FIFA to grant access to documents from scrapped World Cup sell-off plan

Soccer's world governing body will grant its council members access to key documents concerning the defunct FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. FIFA scrapped the $20 billion World Cup sell-off plan earlier this summer only days after making it public, amid a backlash that imperiled President Gianni Infantino's leadership.

Cardinals to start Gardner Minshew next week at Seahawks

Gardner Minshew earned ⁠the starting quarterback ​job by rallying the Arizona Cardinals to a win at Dallas on ⁠Sunday. Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur is giving Minshew the nod for Week 9 at the Seattle Seahawks over Jacoby Brissett, who was replaced in the second half on Sunday with the Cowboys leading Arizona 17-3.

Tennis-Alcaraz says 2027 will be more than a two-horse race

Carlos Alcaraz expects the battle at the ⁠top of men's tennis to be more than a two-horse race with Jannik Sinner in 2027 after Alexander Zverev broke their stranglehold on the Grand Slams and Ben Shelton showed signs he could become part of the elite. Alcaraz split the four Grand Slams with Sinner in the 2024 ​and 2025 seasons, but injuries to the top two this year left the door open, with Zverev winning the French Open and US Open.

Clippers G Max Strus (foot) set to make season debut

Guard Max Strus is set ⁠to make his Los Angeles Clippers debut Monday against the Toronto Raptors after opening the season with a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his right foot. Strus, 30, was acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a five-team trade in August.

NFL-Lions report positive progress for linebacker Campbell after injury

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell ⁠continues ​to rest and recover at a local hospital, the NFL team said on Monday, a day after he was carried off the field with a frightening injury during a game against the Minnesota Vikings. Campbell lay motionless on the ground after levelling a hit on Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson early in the fourth quarter at Ford Field and was taken to hospital after medical staff removed him from the field.

Flag football-NFL-backed Premier Flag league to launch in summer 2027

The NFL and TMRW Sports will ⁠launch their professional flag football league Premier Flag in summer 2027, the two sides said on Monday, unveiling the league's brand identity with an eye toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. The non-tackle form of the gridiron game makes its Olympic ⁠debut in LA and the NFL has moved aggressively to promote ⁠the sport and harness its commercial potential, with the men's and women's professional league a key piece of its strategy.

Ice hockey-AJ Products cuts world championship sponsorship following Russia ruling

AJ Products, the Swedish furniture company that has sponsored the Ice Hockey World Championship since 1989, will not sponsor next year's tournament after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided that Russia could participate in ‌it, the company said on Monday. CAS ruled ‌last week to allow Russia to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) events again, overturning the ruling body's decision to exclude Russian teams ​from its competitions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.