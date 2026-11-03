Cyclone Murasu makes landfall on India's eastern coast

Cyclone Murasu made ‌landfall along ​India's eastern coast on Tuesday, the country's weather department said, the second storm to hit ‌the region in a week as authorities evacuated thousands of people to safety.

The India Meteorological Department said the severe cyclonic storm crossed the coast of the south-eastern ‌state of Andhra Pradesh between 03:30 and 05:30 local time, with ‌wind speeds of 100-110 kph (62 to 68 mph) and gusts of up to 120 kph. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far, although some trees and electric poles ⁠were ​uprooted, Prakhar Jain, Managing ⁠Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, said.

Authorities began evacuating thousands of people ⁠on Monday and planned to move some 30,000 to safety in Andhra Pradesh, which ​is in the path of the cyclone. Cyclone Murasu formed over the ⁠Bay of Bengal, a major region for tropical cyclones that has spawned deadly storms on ⁠India's ​east coast.

IMD forecasts said the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to its south would be worst hit. At least six people ⁠were killed in Cyclone Arnab, which was classified by IMD as a very ⁠severe cyclonic ⁠storm and made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.