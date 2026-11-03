South Korea's Lee calls for powerful government-wide cybersecurity body

​South Korean President Lee ‌Jae Myung called ​on Tuesday for the creation of a powerful government-wide cybersecurity body to coordinate functions scattered ‌across agencies, pointing to limitations in the current capacityto protect critical systems.

"The existing security system, which centres on inspections and after-the-fact responses, is showing clear ‌limitations," Lee told a cabinet meeting, calling for a comprehensive preventive system ‌to protect public services and critical infrastructure. Lee also referred to the multibillion-dollar theft affecting Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, but did not directly name North Korea, ⁠which ​the FBI has ⁠blamed for the attack.

North Korea denied involvement on Tuesday. "There is also a need ⁠to discuss setting up a government-wide task force that spans both the public ​and private sectors," Lee said.

"I ask that you actively consider forming ⁠a powerful and effective cybersecurity ‘tsar’ body that can oversee and coordinate security functions that are ⁠currently ​scattered." The National Intelligence Service had launched emergency security inspections covering more than 2,100 central government ministries, local governments and public institutions, ⁠Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korea has faced repeated cyber intrusions, with its financial sector ⁠hit by ⁠attacks in recent weeks, and North Korean hackers have been blamed for numerous previous attacks on cryptocurrency companies, ‌banks and ‌government systems.