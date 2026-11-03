A critical imbalance remains in the labour market with women still occupying less than a third of management ‌roles, a global survey by the UN labour body showed on ‌Tuesday.

While there is a growing number of women CEOs, they hold just 30.5% of overall management posts, according to a survey by the International Labour ⁠Organization ​with data from ⁠thousands of companies across 99 countries. This share has grown slowly from around 24% ⁠three decades ago despite significant gains in women's education, the ILO's senior relations ​specialist Jae-Hee Chang told a Geneva press conference.

"There has been progress. ⁠There is a strong business case, but (women's) considerable potential remains underutilised," she said. The report ⁠described ​a "critical imbalance" and said that there were signs that implementation of support programmes for women - such as maternity leave which ⁠have proven to be effective - was declining.

It called for companies to implement steps ⁠to address structural ⁠barriers to progression and said that other factors like unequal care responsibilities outside the workplace also needed to ‌be ‌examined.