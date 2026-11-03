Greenland lawmakers set to ratify Trump security deal

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 17:22 IST
Greenland lawmakers set to ratify Trump security deal

Greenland's parliament is set to ​ratify on Tuesday the Arctic ​island's security agreement struck with ‌US President ​Donald Trump, after a majority of lawmakers signalled support for the deal in a first debate ‌last month. The United States, Denmark and Greenland in September signed the agreement, aimed at ending tensions after Trump's repeated threats to take control of the strategically ‌located and mineral-rich island, a self-governing Danish territory.

The deal expands the US ‌military's role in Greenland, paving the way for two new military bases and Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defence system, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders' right to self-determination. Greenlandic Foreign Minister Mute ⁠Egede ​said the ratification was ⁠another important step for the island.

"The road to this point has been a difficult ⁠one for us as a people. But we have stood firm on our ​fundamental principles, chosen dialogue and taken responsibility for our country's interests," he wrote ⁠in a post on Facebook. "This is about all of us. The Greenland we love. ⁠About ​our security. And about our right to shape our own future," he added.

The Danish parliament is due to give the bill a first reading ⁠on November 11, followed by a second reading and a vote on November ⁠19. The executive ⁠agreement will enter into force once Denmark and Greenland have ratified it and does not require approval from the ‌US Senate.

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