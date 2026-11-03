Soccer-Saudi Pro League postpones matchday 13 after Asian Cup delay

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 17:35 IST
Soccer-Saudi Pro League postpones matchday 13 after Asian Cup delay

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) has ​postponed matchday 13 following ​the delay to ‌the 2027 ​Asian Cup, the league said on Tuesday. The continental tournament has been postponed until ‌December next year following recent attacks on the kingdom. It had been due to take place from January 7 to February ‌5.

A strike on Riyadh's international airport last month killed ‌at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia ⁠in more ​than a ⁠decade. "The decision comes as part of a wider review of the 2026-27 ⁠RSL (Roshn Saudi League) fixture schedule, with the revised Asian Cup dates ​creating additional flexibility in the domestic football calendar," the ⁠SPL said in a statement, two days before the start of the ⁠gameweek.

"New ​dates for matchweek 13 will be announced once the review is complete." The SPL has rescheduled several domestic league ⁠games this season for logistical reasons, and last month's AFC Champions ⁠League Elite ⁠clash between hosts Al Nassr and Emirati side Al Wasl was postponed.

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