Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A century on, Budapest circus revives ​Houdini's daring escapes

Bound in chains, plunged upside down into a water-filled tank ​and flirting with death, Harry Houdini returned ‌to ​the stage in Budapest on Friday as a new circus production celebrated the legendary escape artist a century after his death. The Circus of Budapest premiered a performance inspired by Houdini's most famous feats, recreating some ‌of the daring escapes that left audiences astonished and helped turn him into one of the world's first entertainment superstars.

Versant's MS NOW brings streaming membership to Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV

Versant's MS NOW said on Monday it was expanding its direct-to-consumer membership to connected TV platforms, letting members watch ‌its live feed on a TV without a cable subscription for the first time, a day before the US midterm elections. Here ‌are more details:

Keira Knightley says returning spy thriller 'Black Doves' balances humour and moral complexity

"Black Doves" may be packed with assassins and high-octane action sequences, but the joy of the Netflix spy thriller lies in its blend of humour and morally complex characters, Keira Knightley said at the London launch of the show's second season on Monday. Speaking against a ⁠backdrop of ​fireworks over the city skyline, actor ⁠Knightley, 41, told Reuters, "It's meant to be fun, it's meant to be ridiculous, but it equally has these really interesting characters who are morally very complicated."

'I Play Rocky' ⁠tells the underdog story behind the classic underdog film

A young Sylvester Stallone had one non-negotiable demand when he was trying to sell his script about a ​small-time boxer named Rocky Balboa. Stallone wrote the lead part for himself. "I play Rocky," the then-unknown actor insisted when studio executives suggested a Hollywood ⁠star such as Ryan O'Neal for the title role.

Patrick Stewart, Shakespearean actor turned 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' star, dies at 86

Patrick Stewart, who rose from poverty in England to become an ⁠accomplished ​Shakespearean stage actor and then achieved global stardom as the erudite Captain Jean-Luc Picard in TV's "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and the telepathic Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" movies, has died at the age of 86.

Stewart, knighted in 2010 by Queen Elizabeth II for ⁠his contributions to drama, died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement on his X account.

At 'China's Hollywood', visitors become stars ⁠as consumers spend more on experiences

Onlookers craned ⁠their necks outside an ornate palace chamber, peering through the doors at four women in silk robes and jade hairpins acting out a court intrigue. One consort slapped another across the face, the director called ‌for another take, and the ‌cast huddled over their phones. Then they started laughing. But the scene was ​not for a television drama.