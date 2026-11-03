Warsaw-Modlin airport ​reopened around midday on Tuesday after a ​bomb threat alert forced a passenger ‌plane from ​London to make an unscheduled landing there, while another plane from Copenhagen was checked at Warsaw-Chopin airport for the same reason.

"We would ‌like to inform you that air operations at Warsaw/Modlin Airport have been resumed," the airport said in a statement. "The aircraft which was the subject of a report of a possible bomb threat, is ‌currently being checked by the relevant services. Passengers and crew members remain in the arrivals hall ‌to wait for further decisions."

A spokesperson for Polish airline LOT confirmed earlier that the flight that landed at Modlin was a LOT flight. A bomb threat was also reported on an SAS flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw, which landed ⁠at ​Chopin airport and had already ⁠been checked, a Warsaw-Chopin airport spokesperson said, adding that the airport was continuing operations.

SAS said the aircraft landed safely ⁠in Warsaw and that its passengers had disembarked. Polish authorities said that the threat was not confirmed. It was ​not immediately clear whether the threats were linked.

Warsaw has two airports: Chopin is within the ⁠city limits and Modlin, mostly used by budget airlines, is about 36 km (22 miles) from the capital. Also on Tuesday, a ⁠plane ​flying from Israel landed at Sofia airport after a bomb threat was received by email. Counter-terrorism units were checking the plane for possible explosive devices, BTA news agency quoted Interior ⁠Minister Secretary General Lyubomir Nikolov as saying.

A Wizz Air flight from London to the Bulgarian capital Sofia was ⁠diverted to Budapest ⁠airport on Monday after receiving a bomb threat, Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said in a Facebook post.