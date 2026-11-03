Warsaw-Modlin airport reopens after bomb threat; second flight checked at Chopin
Warsaw-Modlin airport reopened around midday on Tuesday after a bomb threat alert forced a passenger plane from London to make an unscheduled landing there, while another plane from Copenhagen was checked at Warsaw-Chopin airport for the same reason.
"We would like to inform you that air operations at Warsaw/Modlin Airport have been resumed," the airport said in a statement. "The aircraft which was the subject of a report of a possible bomb threat, is currently being checked by the relevant services. Passengers and crew members remain in the arrivals hall to wait for further decisions."
A spokesperson for Polish airline LOT confirmed earlier that the flight that landed at Modlin was a LOT flight. A bomb threat was also reported on an SAS flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw, which landed at Chopin airport and had already been checked, a Warsaw-Chopin airport spokesperson said, adding that the airport was continuing operations.
SAS said the aircraft landed safely in Warsaw and that its passengers had disembarked. Polish authorities said that the threat was not confirmed. It was not immediately clear whether the threats were linked.
Warsaw has two airports: Chopin is within the city limits and Modlin, mostly used by budget airlines, is about 36 km (22 miles) from the capital. Also on Tuesday, a plane flying from Israel landed at Sofia airport after a bomb threat was received by email. Counter-terrorism units were checking the plane for possible explosive devices, BTA news agency quoted Interior Minister Secretary General Lyubomir Nikolov as saying.
A Wizz Air flight from London to the Bulgarian capital Sofia was diverted to Budapest airport on Monday after receiving a bomb threat, Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said in a Facebook post.