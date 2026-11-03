Warsaw-Modlin airport reopens after bomb threat; second flight checked at Chopin

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 17:40 IST
Warsaw-Modlin airport reopens after bomb threat; second flight checked at Chopin

Warsaw-Modlin airport ​reopened around midday on Tuesday after a ​bomb threat alert forced a passenger ‌plane from ​London to make an unscheduled landing there, while another plane from Copenhagen was checked at Warsaw-Chopin airport for the same reason.

"We would ‌like to inform you that air operations at Warsaw/Modlin Airport have been resumed," the airport said in a statement. "The aircraft which was the subject of a report of a possible bomb threat, is ‌currently being checked by the relevant services. Passengers and crew members remain in the arrivals hall ‌to wait for further decisions."

A spokesperson for Polish airline LOT confirmed earlier that the flight that landed at Modlin was a LOT flight. A bomb threat was also reported on an SAS flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw, which landed ⁠at ​Chopin airport and had already ⁠been checked, a Warsaw-Chopin airport spokesperson said, adding that the airport was continuing operations.

SAS said the aircraft landed safely ⁠in Warsaw and that its passengers had disembarked. Polish authorities said that the threat was not confirmed. It was ​not immediately clear whether the threats were linked.

Warsaw has two airports: Chopin is within the ⁠city limits and Modlin, mostly used by budget airlines, is about 36 km (22 miles) from the capital. Also on Tuesday, a ⁠plane ​flying from Israel landed at Sofia airport after a bomb threat was received by email. Counter-terrorism units were checking the plane for possible explosive devices, BTA news agency quoted Interior ⁠Minister Secretary General Lyubomir Nikolov as saying.

A Wizz Air flight from London to the Bulgarian capital Sofia was ⁠diverted to Budapest ⁠airport on Monday after receiving a bomb threat, Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said in a Facebook post.

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

Global
3
Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Global
4
Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yonhap reports

Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Finance for MSMEs: Why Skills and Readiness Matter for Business Outcomes

G7 Labour Productivity: What Credit, Foreign Investment and Digital Gains Reveal

Hospital Laboratory Wastewater: Safer Disposal, Lower Costs Through Segregation

Behind Uneven Income Growth: The Signals Hidden in Women’s Health and Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026