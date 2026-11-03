Senegal parliament votes against revised budget bill

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 18:31 IST
Senegal parliament votes against revised budget bill

Senegalese lawmakers voted against an amended budget ‌billon Tuesday, the first vice president of the National Assembly said.

The revised budget is ‌seen as crucial to the West ‌African country sealing a new support programme from the International Monetary Fund. One hundred and nine out ⁠of ​132 ⁠lawmakers rejected the bill while 20 lawmakers voted ⁠in support and three abstained.

The vote deepens ​a standoff between the government, which wants ⁠the revised budget passed, and National Assembly ⁠President Ousmane ​Sonko. Sonko said last month that lawmakers from his Pastef party would not ⁠vote for the bill, and the finance ⁠committee ⁠of the National Assembly has rejected it.

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