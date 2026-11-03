EU to host talks on Ukraine with United States and others on Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 18:50 IST
EU to host talks on Ukraine with United States and others on Wednesday

The ​European Commission will host a meeting on Ukraine on Wednesday with ‌representatives of the United States, Ukraine, NATO and European allies, the European Union's executive body said on Tuesday.

"So tomorrow ‌the European Commission will host a meeting with ‌representatives from Ukraine, from the United States, France, Germany, the UK, NATO and the World Bank and this meeting will build ⁠on ​earlier talks ⁠that took place in Miami," Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho told ⁠reporters in Brussels. The delegations will discuss a "prosperity plan" and security ​guarantees for Ukraine, a source familiar with the plans ⁠told Reuters.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff had said earlier that ⁠the ​meeting would take place in Brussels. The United States will then bring together delegations from Ukraine and ⁠Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 to discuss ending ⁠Moscow's war ⁠in Ukraine, post-war security agreements and de-escalation, Witkoff added.

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