Saudi Arabia posts Q3 budget deficit of 84 billion riyals
Saudi Arabia posted a third-quarter budget deficit of 84 billion riyals ($22.38 billion), state television showed on Tuesday citing the ministry of finance.
Here are some details: • Revenue for the quarter was 259 billion riyals
• Oil revenue fell 23% to 116.5 billion riyals in the third quarter • Non-oil revenue increased 8% to 412.5 billion riyals in the first nine months of 2026
• In September, the finance ministry, in a pre-budget statement, forecast a fiscal deficit equivalent to 191 billion riyals or 3.6% of gross domestic product in 2027 • The Iran war has disrupted energy shipments from the Gulf, while in recent weeks Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have fired salvos of missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia
($1 = 3.7528 riyals)