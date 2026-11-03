Saudi Arabia posts Q3 budget deficit of 84 billion riyals

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 18:53 IST
Saudi Arabia posts Q3 budget deficit of 84 billion riyals

‌Saudi Arabia ​posted a third-quarter budget deficit of 84 billion riyals ($22.38 ‌billion), state television showed on Tuesday citing the ministry of finance.

Here are some details: • Revenue ‌for the quarter was 259 billion riyals

• ‌Oil revenue fell 23% to 116.5 billion riyals in the third quarter • Non-oil revenue increased 8% ⁠to ​412.5 billion ⁠riyals in the first nine months of 2026

• In ⁠September, the finance ministry, in a pre-budget statement, ​forecast a fiscal deficit equivalent to 191 ⁠billion riyals or 3.6% of gross domestic product ⁠in ​2027 • The Iran war has disrupted energy shipments from the Gulf, while in ⁠recent weeks Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have fired salvos of ⁠missiles ⁠and drones at Saudi Arabia

($1 = 3.7528 riyals)

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