Trump says US will stop paying Israel after year-end

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 18:54 IST
Trump says US will stop paying Israel after year-end

​US President ​Donald Trump on ‌Tuesday said ​he made a deal with Israeli ‌Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that Washington would no longer be providing funding ‌to Israel after the end ‌of this year.

"Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I ⁠have made ​a ⁠deal that we give Israel $4 billion ⁠a year, and we made a deal ​months ago that we're stopping," ⁠Trump told Fox News' Fox and Friends. "We've ⁠already ​agreed that by the end of this year we won't ⁠be paying Israel. Now we'll help ⁠Israel ⁠if they need it."

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