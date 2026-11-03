Syria says it foiled Hezbollah plot to attack Homs oil refinery

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 18:56 IST
Syria says it foiled Hezbollah plot to attack Homs oil refinery

Syrian security forces have ​arrested members of a ​cell linked to ‌Lebanese Iran-backed ​militant group Hezbollah accused of planning to attack the Homs oil refinery ‌in central Syria, state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday. The country's intelligence agency and internal security forces seized explosive devices ‌intended for use in the attack, SANA said, citing ‌a security forces statement. It did not say how many people had been arrested or when the alleged plot was uncovered.

There was no ⁠immediate ​comment from ⁠Hezbollah, which has repeatedly denied Syrian accusations of involvement in security incidents ⁠and militant activities on Syrian territory. Since the overthrow of former ​President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Syrian authorities have ⁠accused Hezbollah of involvement in a series of alleged plots, including ⁠planned assassinations, ​rocket attacks and arms smuggling.

Hezbollah fought alongside Assad's forces during Syria's nearly 14-year civil war, but relations ⁠with Damascus have deteriorated sharply since his overthrow. The Homs refinery is ⁠one ⁠of Syria's main oil-processing facilities and a key supplier of fuel to the domestic market.

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