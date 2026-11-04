Adam Hamilton becomes first Democrat elected to US Senate from Kansas in 94 years

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 10:37 IST
Adam Hamilton becomes first Democrat elected to US Senate from Kansas in 94 years

Adam Hamilton won the US ‌Senate ​race in Kansas on Tuesday, according to media projections, ousting Trump-backed Republican Roger Marshall to become the state’s first Democrat elected senator in 94 years and helping Democrats cement ‌control of the chamber. It was a striking Democratic gain in a state President Donald Trump carried by more than 16 percentage points in 2024 and where the race had initially been expected to be safely Republican.

Republicans held a 53-47 ‌Senate majority going into Tuesday’s elections, with Democrats needing a net gain of four seats to take control. Hamilton, pastor ‌of the country’s largest United Methodist congregation, campaigned on affordability and bipartisanship, calling himself an “independent-minded Democrat” and rejecting Republican portrayals of him as far left.

Wearing a pin that said "love one another," Hamilton spoke in his victory speech of the need for unity between Democrats and Republicans, and ⁠for ​curbing cost of living increases ⁠caused by Trump policies like tariffs and cuts to food assistance. In electing him, "the people in Kansas, Republicans, Democrats and independents, were saying, what's ⁠happening in Washington is not okay," Hamilton said.

The race tightened in its final weeks, drawing Trump and Vice President JD Vance to ​Kansas to campaign for Marshall. At a Wichita-area campaign rally on October 19, Trump said the US Department ⁠of Agriculture would launch a "harvest fuel relief program" to provide farmers with $8 billion to offset diesel costs during the harvest season.

Hamilton, 62, has ⁠written ​more than 30 books on Christianity and theology. He and Marshall both sought to appeal to Kansas farmers hit by high diesel and fertilizer prices driven up in part by the war in Iran.

Marshall, an obstetrician before entering ⁠politics, was elected to the US House in 2016 and the Senate in 2020. He faced criticism after a ⁠New York Times report ⁠in September said he had sued more than 700 patients over unpaid bills. In a September interview with Fox News, he called the article a "hit job" and said he followed ‌typical collections practices.

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years, report says

UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years...

Global
3
Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Global
4
Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Land Speculation to Tax Fairness: How South Korea Transformed Its Property Valuation System

Growing Old Before Growing Rich? World Bank Sounds Alarm Over South Asia's Economic Future

Beyond Bigger Ports: World Bank Urges Better Planning to Beat Congestion and Shipping Delays

AI Agents Face a Trust Crisis as False Reports Bypass Advanced Security Controls

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026