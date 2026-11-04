Beyond Bigger Ports: World Bank Urges Better Planning to Beat Congestion and Shipping Delays

The World Bank Group, through its Global Transport and Logistics Department, with analytical contributions from S&P Global Market Intelligence, has identified major opportunities to improve container port efficiency without relying heavily on expensive infrastructure expansion. Its 2026 report, Container Terminal Performance Improvement Guide: Improving Spatial and Operating Efficiency at Container Terminals, argues that better planning, equipment management, workforce coordination and digital technology can reduce shipping delays, lower logistics costs and strengthen international trade. The findings highlight how inefficient ports affect exporters, importers, transport companies and consumers, while offering governments practical solutions to improve trade competitiveness and supply-chain reliability.

The report challenges the traditional belief that increasing port capacity requires constructing new berths, expanding storage yards or purchasing additional cranes. Instead, it emphasizes that existing facilities can often handle more cargo when operations are properly coordinated. Poor communication between ships, cranes, storage yards, trucks and government agencies can create bottlenecks that undermine productivity. Adding equipment without addressing these weaknesses may simply transfer congestion from one part of the terminal to another.

Nearly Half of Vessel Time Lost Outside Cargo Operations

One of the report's most striking findings is that container ships spend a substantial portion of their port visits waiting rather than actively handling cargo. According to the 2025 Container Port Performance Index dataset, cargo operations accounted for approximately 53.5% of total port time, while the remaining 46.5% occurred outside active cargo operations.

Average arrival time reached 16.4 hours, including 12.3 hours of waiting and 4.1 hours approaching berths. Ships also experienced average delays of 2.1 hours between berthing and starting cargo operations, followed by another 2.3 hours between completing cargo handling and departure.

These figures suggest that improving vessel scheduling, port clearances and coordination could reduce delays without major infrastructure investments.

The report identifies berth planning as particularly important. Approximately 25% of container vessels may arrive at least one day earlier or later than expected when compared with schedules prepared two weeks before arrival. Even changes of four to six hours can disrupt berth allocations, affecting crane deployment, workforce availability and cargo movement.

Rising Congestion Threatens Global Trade Efficiency

The World Bank warns that increasing container traffic is placing additional pressure on port infrastructure. Industry estimates cited in the report indicate that global container terminal capacity utilization reached approximately 72.2% in 2025 and could rise to 73.1% by 2030.

Congestion risks generally increase when utilization exceeds 70%, becoming more serious beyond 80%, although conditions differ between terminals. Operating close to maximum capacity leaves little flexibility to respond to unexpected vessel arrivals, equipment failures or sudden increases in cargo volumes.

The report emphasizes that effective terminal capacity depends on the weakest part of the operating system. A port may have sufficient cranes and berths but still experience delays because of overcrowded storage yards, limited truck access or inadequate equipment availability.

Better container placement, improved yard planning and coordinated equipment deployment can help address these challenges. The report indicates that equipment pooling may improve productivity by approximately 10% to 20%, depending on operating conditions.

Smarter Technology and Skilled Workers Can Transform Ports

Digital technology offers significant opportunities to improve port performance. The report highlights automated gates, real-time container tracking, advanced scheduling systems and artificial intelligence-assisted planning as tools that can reduce unnecessary movements and improve operational decisions.

However, the World Bank cautions that technology alone cannot solve structural weaknesses. Digital investments must be supported by reliable information systems, trained employees, effective maintenance and strong operational management.

Workforce development is equally important. Training crane operators, equipment drivers, maintenance technicians and terminal supervisors can improve productivity and reduce disruptions. Flexible staffing arrangements and better shift coordination can also help terminals respond to changing cargo volumes.

Global benchmarking data reveal average productivity of 44.8 container moves per port hour, 56.3 moves per berth hour and 23.5 moves per gross crane hour. These figures provide useful comparisons, although the report stresses that performance targets must reflect individual terminal conditions.

What Faster Ports Mean for Traders, Consumers and Policymakers

The report emphasizes that port efficiency has economic consequences far beyond shipping terminals. For exporters and importers, faster cargo handling can reduce transport expenses, improve delivery schedules and strengthen access to international markets.

Consumers may benefit from more reliable product availability and reduced logistics-related price pressures. Manufacturers and retailers can also improve inventory planning when shipping schedules become more predictable.

For policymakers, the findings underline the importance of coordinating port operations with customs authorities, shipping companies and inland transport providers. Electronic documentation, risk-based inspections and maritime single-window systems can reduce administrative delays while maintaining security requirements.

The World Bank recommends that governments and investors identify operational bottlenecks before committing to expensive infrastructure projects. Regular performance monitoring, targeted investment and stronger cooperation between public agencies and private operators can improve existing facilities.

The report ultimately concludes that better port performance depends not simply on building more infrastructure, but on making existing systems work together more efficiently. By combining smarter planning, skilled workers, reliable equipment and digital technology, countries can reduce trade costs, strengthen supply-chain resilience and support sustainable economic growth.