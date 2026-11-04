Democrat Flanagan holds Minnesota Senate seat 

Democrat ​Peggy Flanagan won Minnesota's ‌US Senate ​race on Tuesday, US media outlets projected.

Flanagan, the ‌state's lieutenant governor, defeated Republican Michele Tafoya, a former NFL television journalist, extending Democrats' Senate ‌winning streak in a state that ‌has not elected a Republican senator since 2002. The victory does not improve the Democrats' Senate ⁠math ​but prevents ⁠it from getting worse: they must net four ⁠seats to control the 100-seat chamber, and Flanagan ​will succeed retiring Democratic Senator Tina Smith.

Tafoya ⁠had sought to distance herself from some ⁠of ​President Donald Trump's policies. Flanagan campaigned against Trump's immigration crackdown, which brought thousands of ⁠masked federal agents to Minnesota and led to ⁠the ⁠shooting deaths of two US citizens in Minneapolis.