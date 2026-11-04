Taiwan douses fire at Panasonic factory that injured five, with two missing

‌Flames were ​put out on Wednesday at a ‌Taiwan factory run by a unit of Japan's Panasonic after a fire that ‌injured five, with two people ‌missing, officials in the county of Hsinchu said.

The injured were taken to hospital ⁠and ​the ⁠fire extinguished shortly before noon, county authorities added. Panasonic ⁠did not immediately respond to a ​request for comment.

The unit, Panasonic Industrial ⁠Devices Materials Taiwan, supplies the island's makers ⁠of ​printed circuit boards essential for electronic products, such as computers ⁠and AI servers.