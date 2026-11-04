Democrat Flanagan holds Minnesota Senate seat 

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 11:50 IST
Democrat Flanagan holds Minnesota Senate seat 

Democrat ‌Peggy Flanagan won ​Minnesota's US Senate race on Tuesday, US ‌media outlets projected. Flanagan, the state's lieutenant governor, defeated Republican Michele Tafoya, a former NFL television journalist, extending ‌Democrats' Senate winning streak in a ‌state that has not elected a Republican senator since 2002.

The victory does not improve the ⁠Democrats' ​Senate math ⁠but prevents it from getting worse: they must net ⁠four seats to control the 100-seat chamber, ​and Flanagan will succeed retiring Democratic Senator Tina ⁠Smith. Tafoya had sought to distance herself from ⁠some ​of President Donald Trump's policies.

Flanagan campaigned against Trump's immigration crackdown, which brought thousands ⁠of masked federal agents to Minnesota and led to ⁠the ⁠shooting deaths of two US citizens in Minneapolis.

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