Democrat Flanagan holds Minnesota Senate seat 

Democrat ‌Peggy Flanagan won ​Minnesota's US Senate race on Tuesday, US ‌media outlets projected. Flanagan, the state's lieutenant governor, defeated Republican Michele Tafoya, a former NFL television journalist, extending ‌Democrats' Senate winning streak in a ‌state that has not elected a Republican senator since 2002.

The victory does not improve the ⁠Democrats' ​Senate math ⁠but prevents it from getting worse: they must net ⁠four seats to control the 100-seat chamber, ​and Flanagan will succeed retiring Democratic Senator Tina ⁠Smith. Tafoya had sought to distance herself from ⁠some ​of President Donald Trump's policies.

Flanagan campaigned against Trump's immigration crackdown, which brought thousands ⁠of masked federal agents to Minnesota and led to ⁠the ⁠shooting deaths of two US citizens in Minneapolis.