China, Southeast Asian nations discuss law enforcement and cooperation, ministers say

China ​and ‌the Southeast ​Asian countries that are part ‌of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation need to fortify an integrated ‌law enforcement and security cooperation, ‌Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday. Thailand's ⁠Foreign ​Minister ⁠Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the meeting also ⁠discussed advancing an innovation ​corridor with cooperation in smart ⁠agriculture, digital trade, AI, education, ⁠healthcare ​and sustainable tourism.

The ministers delivered those ⁠remarks at a joint ⁠press conference ⁠in Beijing.