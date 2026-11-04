Australia's Goodman Group joins with Digital Realty on NextDC share purchase offer

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 12:54 IST
Australia's Goodman Group joins with Digital Realty on NextDC share purchase offer

Australian ‌property firm Goodman Group and Digital Realty on Wednesday offered to buy up ‌to 9.9% of embattled data centre ‌operator NextDC in a deal worth about A$715 million ($453.25 million), according to a ⁠term ​sheet reviewed ⁠by Reuters.

NextDC, Goodman Group and Digital ⁠Realty did not immediately respond to a ​request for comment from Reuters ⁠sent outside Australian and US business hours. Goodman ⁠Group ​and Digital Realty are offering to buy the shares at ⁠A$9.50 each, a 45.5% premium to ⁠NextDC's ⁠closing price on Wednesday of A$6.53.

($1 = 1.4341 Australian dollars)

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