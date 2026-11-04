Australia's Goodman Group joins with Digital Realty on NextDC share purchase offer
Australian property firm Goodman Group and Digital Realty on Wednesday offered to buy up to 9.9% of embattled data centre operator NextDC in a deal worth about A$715 million ($453.25 million), according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.
NextDC, Goodman Group and Digital Realty did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters sent outside Australian and US business hours. Goodman Group and Digital Realty are offering to buy the shares at A$9.50 each, a 45.5% premium to NextDC's closing price on Wednesday of A$6.53.
($1 = 1.4341 Australian dollars)