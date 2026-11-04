Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Canada will bar Russians from competing at ice hockey tournament, says ​Carney

Canada will not let ice hockey players from Russia or Belarus take part ​in the world junior championships set to start next month ‌in ​the province of Alberta, Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Tuesday. Canada, a major international backer of Ukraine in its war with Russia, has already condemned a decision last week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to allow Russians to compete in International Ice ‌Hockey Federation events.

Olympics-US Committee seeks outside investors for new commercial venture

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) is in the advanced stages of setting up a commercial entity to sell a stake in return for capital, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Any deal would mark a significant shift for the USOPC, a non-profit organization that, unlike many national Olympic committees, ‌relies heavily on sponsorships, licensing and other commercial revenue streams rather than government funding.

Golf-Rahm explains decision behind LIV exit, has not talked to PGA Tour about potential return

Former world ‌number one Jon Rahm said on Tuesday that he walked away from LIV Golf because he was unhappy with the proposed changes for the breakaway circuit's next iteration, adding that he has not talked with the PGA Tour about a potential return. Rahm, one of LIV's highest-profile signings and whose arrival was announced in December 2023 when he was the reigning Masters champion, said there were simply too many unknowns surrounding LIV 2.0.

Tennis-Djokovic becomes oldest ⁠Paris Masters ​match winner, keeps ATP Finals hopes alive

Record seven-time ⁠Paris Masters champion Novak Djokovic became the oldest match winner in the tournament's history on Tuesday, beating Monaco's Valentin Vacherot 6-7(5) 7-5 6-1 in the opening round to keep alive his hopes of qualifying for the ATP ⁠Finals. The 39-year-old has endured a tricky season, reaching the Australian Open final and Wimbledon semi-finals while falling in the third round at the French Open and the first round of the US Open.

Tennis-Rybakina, Gauff ​drawn together at WTA Finals, Sabalenka faces Andreeva

World number one Elena Rybakina and American Coco Gauff were drawn in Group One for the WTA Finals, while second-ranked ⁠Aryna Sabalenka will face third-ranked Mirra Andreeva in Group Two at the season-ending championship. Defending champion Rybakina will begin her title defense against Gauff, four-time WTA Finals participant Jessica Pegula and reigning Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, who is making her ⁠tournament ​debut.

Boxing-Serrano hopes to be remembered as a game changer as farewell fight nears

Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano said on Tuesday she wants to be remembered as a game changer ahead of her farewell fight against Australia's Skye Falzon on home soil next year. The seven-division world champion will defend her unified WBO and WBA featherweight world titles against Falzon at ⁠Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan on January 9, in a bout that Most Valuable Promotions has dubbed "The Last Walk".

Tennis-Monfils gives emotional farewell in Paris with wish for daughter ⁠Skai

Gael Monfils turned his tennis farewell into ⁠a message for his young daughter Skai on Tuesday, telling her he hoped she would one day play in Paris as he thanked fans in the French capital for making his 22-year career a dream come true. The flamboyant Frenchman, who had planned to end his ‌career this year with a ‌final bow at this week's Paris Masters, instead retired quietly last month amid the end ​of his marriage with fellow player Elina Svitolina.