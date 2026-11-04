Ukraine's anti-graft agencies say senior officials took bribes to shield scams

Ukraine's ​anti-corruption ​agencies said on ‌Wednesday they ​believed senior security and law enforcement ‌officials had systematically received bribes to help cover up fraudulent ‌call centres and other ‌illegal businesses as part of a major ongoing case. The National Anti-Corruption ⁠Bureau ​and ⁠the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office said the ⁠operation, first unveiled in September, ​showed serving senior officials at Ukraine's ⁠SBU security service, the National ⁠Police ​and the Prosecutor General's Office were involved, along ⁠with figures from the criminal underworld.

The ⁠agencies ⁠said more details would follow.