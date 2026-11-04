Ukraine's anti-graft agencies say senior officials took bribes to shield scams
Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies said on Wednesday they believed senior security and law enforcement officials had systematically received bribes to help cover up fraudulent call centres and other illegal businesses as part of a major ongoing case. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office said the operation, first unveiled in September, showed serving senior officials at Ukraine's SBU security service, the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office were involved, along with figures from the criminal underworld.
The agencies said more details would follow.