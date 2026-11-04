Volvo Cars August-October sales volumes down 16% year-on-year
Sweden-based Volvo Cars sold 141,656 vehicles in the three months through October, down 16% from the same period a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
Sweden-based Volvo Cars sold 141,656 vehicles in the three months through October, down 16% from the same period a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
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