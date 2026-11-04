Iran's Khamenei says US hostility will persist regardless of party in power

​Washington's hostility ​towards Tehran will not ‌change through ​partisan shifts or any concessions to ‌the US, and those who believe otherwise are “greatly mistaken”, Iran's Supreme Leader ‌Mojtaba Khamenei said on Wednesday, following ‌the Republican Party's defeats in the US midterm elections. Khamenei warned that Iran's response ⁠to ​any ⁠renewed US aggression would be on a much ⁠greater scale, adding that Tehran's destruction ​of US bases in the region ⁠and its management of the Strait of ⁠Hormuz ​had been part of a campaign against US hegemony.

“The US ⁠sees the end of its hegemony ⁠as ⁠distant; we see it as near,” he said.