FTSE 100 climbs 1% on banks, miners boost

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 17:11 IST
FTSE 100 climbs 1% on banks, miners boost

(For a Reuters live blog on US, UK and European stock markets, ​click or type LIVE/ in a news ​window) Nov 4 - Britain's FTSE 100 advanced ‌on ​Wednesday as banks rallied ahead of an expected rate hike this week, while the weakening of the dollar following the Democrats' sweep of the US midterms ‌lifted gold prices and shares of precious metal miners.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 1.18% to 10,764.49 points by 1121 GMT — on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain in about six weeks; the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.83% ‌to a two-month high.

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