Soccer-Coach Schmidt to leave Heidenheim after record 20 years in charge

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 18:27 IST
Soccer-Coach Schmidt to leave Heidenheim after record 20 years in charge

Heidenheim's Frank Schmidt, Germany's ​longest serving coach in ​professional football history, ‌will leave ​the club after almost 20 years at the end of the season, the ‌second division team said on Wednesday. Schmidt, 52, took over in September 2007 when they were in the fourth tier, and in ‌2023 surpassed the previous record of 16 years for the ‌longest serving pro coach in Germany.

"It was truly impressive to see how much effort the club put into securing another contract extension with ⁠me," ​Schmidt said in ⁠a statement. "However, in recent weeks, I have come to the conclusion that ⁠it is time to make a decision. After nearly 20 years ​as head coach at FCH, I simply want to take ⁠a break this summer.

"One thing is certain: together, we at FCH have ⁠written ​a unique story in German professional football over many years but the final chapter has yet to be ⁠concluded," he added. Schmidt led the club into the Bundesliga in 2023 ⁠and to ⁠a Europa Conference League appearance a year later.

Heidenheim, relegated last season, are currently sixth in the ‌second-tier ‌standings.

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