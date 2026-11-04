Private schools should help develop govt schools, target to link 1,000 institutions: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday urged private school managements across the state to adopt or partner with government schools in rural areas, saying the initiative would help improve the quality of education and reduce migration from villages to cities. Calling upon private schools to participate in the state government's 'Namma Shaale Namma Javabdari' (Our School, Our Responsibility) programme, Shivakumar said the government had introduced a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy and was aiming to link 1,000 government schools with private schools in the initial phase.

He was speaking after inaugurating the programme at a meeting of Corporate Social Responsibility representatives held at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday. "Our government has implemented a new CSR policy. All private school managements in the state should come forward to adopt or join hands for the development of government schools in rural areas," the Chief Minister said.

Explaining the plan, Shivakumar said the government was considering linking a total of 2,000 government schools with private schools and had divided 6,000 panchayats into three divisions. The initial target is to connect 1,000 government schools with private institutions. "You should include children from our rural schools along with your school children and provide quality education to help them come up in life. We are thinking of linking a total of 2,000 government schools with private schools in this manner. We have divided 6,000 panchayats into three divisions. Initially, we have a target of linking 1,000 government schools with private schools for their development. This is just the beginning; in 4-5 years, our efforts will yield good results," he said.

The Chief Minister said private school managements could choose government schools based on their convenience and financial capacity, adding that support need not be limited to infrastructure development. "The government will not decide which schools the private school managements should take up. Choose as per your convenience. Decide after looking at your financial condition. If you cannot give Rs 5-10 crore and construct buildings, it's okay; send your expert teachers to government schools. Give 10 teachers from your school. You pay their salary. Don't go to sell your private school bus; give it to a government school. If you give lab materials and computers, it will be helpful. This is a kind of knowledge exchange," he said.

Shivakumar said the state has an annual CSR fund of Rs 8,800 crore and that he had requested companies to prioritise the development of rural primary schools. He added that companies had already begun working in this direction. "There is a total CSR fund of Rs 8,800 crore annually in the state. I have held talks with the management of all companies in the state and requested that utilisation of CSR funds for development of primary schools in rural areas should be the first priority. They have already started work. Now it is your turn," he explained to the private school managements who had arrived.

"Regarding this CSR matter, the Chief Secretary and I met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and held talks. Some open offices in Mumbai, register companies here, and utilise money earned here there. They release it like that and take back 50% of the money. I have requested to put an end to this business," he added. Highlighting ongoing CSR-funded school development works, the Chief Minister said projects had started in 30 schools in Bengaluru South district. Work has been completed in 10 per cent of them, is underway in eight schools, and agreements have been finalised with 12 schools.

"In Bengaluru South district, development works have started in 30 schools using CSR funds of companies. Work has been completed in 10% of them, work is going on in 8 schools, and agreements have been completed with 12 schools. Toyota company has helped in the construction of 23 schools in Ramanagara district. It is investing Rs 10 to 15 crore per school. The government itself has given the plan for building construction. But under no circumstances will the government take CSR money," he clarified. "If private schools develop government schools, they can add their school name to the government school's name. We have given permission to name the Hegganur Government School on the Tamil Nadu border as 'Hegganur Government Toyota School'," he explained.

Shivakumar said private schools had contributed to the state's reputation through their quality of education and urged them to extend some of their expertise to government institutions. "The government has a soft approach towards private schools. Everything is improving your economy. Building private schools is not easy. I know that difficulty. I have information that private schools are charging fees ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh. I am aware that private school managements are financially strong enough to adopt government schools," he said.

"Private schools have brought fame to this state. The quality of education there, the capability is very good. If a small part of it is extended to government schools, migration from rural areas to urban areas for education can be avoided. Adopting government schools and joining hands for their development is your duty. You have also come from villages. Shouldn't you give something back to your village school?" he said. He further said the government had taken a loan of Rs 2,000 crore from the World Bank for infrastructure development in Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), while emphasising the need to improve the quality of education and teaching.

"We have taken a loan of Rs 2,000 crore from the World Bank and taken up infrastructure development works of KPS schools. Government school teachers are being paid salaries ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. But quality still needs to be improved. Now we have given more emphasis to the quality of teachers at the time of selection itself. The truth is, in school institutions, we are all only trustees. Today we are there; tomorrow someone else will come. Only the work we do will be permanent. Therefore, private school managements should become partners with government schools. This is a good cause," he said. "Government schools and private schools are shaping good children and making them assets to the state. You should take our government schools to the quality of your school. This is your primary duty. One private school has the opportunity to adopt 3 schools. Our government has started a separate department for global investment. Already, people living abroad have come forward to develop schools in their villages," he added.

On Bengaluru's congestion, Shivakumar said employment and education were among the reasons for the city's growing pressure, as families moved to urban areas to provide better educational opportunities to their children. "In Bengaluru, road widening is 8%; in Mysuru, it is 18-20%. Bengaluru has a population of 1.40 crore, with 1.20 lakh vehicles. It takes 1 hour for children to reach school. The reason for Bengaluru's congestion is employment and education. Every father is ready to sacrifice anything to give good education to his children. If those children get education in that village itself, pressure on Bengaluru will reduce," he said.

Describing teachers as one of the four pillars of society, alongside farmers, labourers and soldiers, Shivakumar urged private school managements to contribute to the development of government schools. "There are four pillars in democracy. Similarly, there are four pillars of society: farmer, labourer, soldier and teacher. You are also a pillar of society. You should serve the state and the country. In this very Banquet Hall, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that world leaders used to come to Delhi and go to various parts of the country. But now times have changed. Now the time has come when all world leaders come to Bengaluru and then go to Delhi. There are 140 international standard schools in the country, of which 38 are in Karnataka," he said.

He also praised the performance of government school children at the Rajyotsava programme held at Kanteerava Stadium and said their talent and discipline should be encouraged. "I was amazed to see the cultural programme of our government school children at the Rajyotsava programme at Kanteerava Stadium. Our children are no less than anyone. I was happy to see their ability and discipline. I have said they should be taken not just to Rajyotsava but to the Dasara programme. Today's children's ability and intelligence are amazing. It should be used properly. All private school managements should become partners in the development of this state and rural development," he called upon. (ANI)