French blood banks hit alongside cyberattack on European supermarkets

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 19:46 IST
French blood banks hit alongside cyberattack on European supermarkets

The refrigerators ‌at three regional blood banks in France were hit by a cyberattack overnight between Sunday and Monday, at the same time hackers struck supermarkets from Sweden to Belgium.

"Several regional facilities of the French ‌Blood Establishment (EFS) were affected by a cybersecurity incident that impacted certain cold storage room monitoring ‌and control systems," the health ministry said in a statement. The incident had no impact on blood supplies, EFS spokesperson Charley Dubois said.

"We have staff round the clock since blood can be needed at any time. They were warned ⁠about ​the problems by alerts ⁠and moved the blood to other refrigerators that were not connected," she said. Around the same time, hackers tampered with ⁠refrigerators at stores in eight European countries, forcing retailers to discard large quantities of food, in an attack ​that echoed an incident affecting dozens of supermarkets in France three weeks earlier.

The situation ⁠was under control on Wednesday, the health ministry said, adding that remote access to the affected refrigerators had been ⁠disabled. Investigations ​are under way into how the attack was carried out, what equipment may have been affected and when systems can safely return to service.

The attack followed a similar incident ⁠in France last month when police said hackers seized control of cooling units at hundreds of supermarkets, ⁠causing fires and ⁠food losses. The incidents have raised concerns in the European Union about unsuspected vulnerabilities in connected infrastructure amid growing security tensions since Russia's 2022 invasion ‌of Ukraine.

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