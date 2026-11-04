Tennis-Sublime Musetti stuns world number one Zverev at Paris Masters

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 20:39 IST
Tennis-Sublime Musetti stuns world number one Zverev at Paris Masters

World number one Alexander Zverev's reign at ​the top of the rankings got ​off to a disappointing start ‌on Wednesday ​as Italy's Lorenzo Musetti upset the German top seed 7-6(5) 6-2 in the Paris Masters round of 32. The 29-year-old, ‌who climbed to number one on Monday, suffered surprise defeat days after losing to Australia's Alex de Minaur in the Vienna Open semi-finals.

Musetti, a former world number five, seized the initiative ‌by winning six of the final seven points of the opening-set tiebreak before taking ‌command of the second set. The 24-year-old Italian broke Zverev for a 2-1 lead and struck again to move 5-2 ahead on his way to victory.

World number 24 Musetti, a former French Open and Wimbledon semi-finalist, ⁠fired 29 ​winners and eight ⁠aces during the one-hour, 40-mnute contest to improve his head-to-head record against Zverev to 4-2. "It's pretty shocking the ⁠level I was able to play in front of Sascha, who was serving really well, especially ​in the first set," Musetti said.

"It was really close. It could have gone both ⁠ways." The win continued a resurgence for Musetti, who has been hampered by injuries throughout the 2026 season. His ⁠toughest ​setback came at the Australian Open, where he retired while leading 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic by two sets in their quarter-final.

Musetti ended a four-year wait for ⁠a title in Lyon last month. Zverev has enjoyed a breakthrough season, capturing his maiden Grand ⁠Slam title at ⁠the French Open before adding a second major crown at the US Open.

He has secured his place at the season-ending ATP Finals ‌in Turin this ‌month.

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