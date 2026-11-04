European lawmakers push for only 'aspirational' targets for company cars
Two committees of the European Parliament voted on Wednesday to downgrade mandatory targets set on future shares of zero-emission cars in corporate fleets to "aspirational" goals, part of a larger automotive package centred on decarbonising the sector. The European Union had been on course to end new sales of internal combustion engine cars by 2035, but under pressure from industry, the European Commission proposed softening overall targets late last year, with parliament set to weaken them further.
After the committee votes on Wednesday, the full EU assembly is due to vote on the auto package in December. This will establish the parliament's position for subsequent negotiations with the Council, the grouping of EU governments, which is still deliberating on the issue.