European lawmakers push for only 'aspirational' targets for company cars

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 19:51 IST
European lawmakers push for only 'aspirational' targets for company cars

Two ​committees of ​the European Parliament voted ‌on Wednesday ​to downgrade mandatory targets set on future ‌shares of zero-emission cars in corporate fleets to "aspirational" goals, part of a larger automotive package ‌centred on decarbonising the sector. The European ‌Union had been on course to end new sales of internal combustion engine cars by ⁠2035, ​but under ⁠pressure from industry, the European Commission proposed softening ⁠overall targets late last year, with parliament set ​to weaken them further.

After the committee votes ⁠on Wednesday, the full EU assembly is due ⁠to ​vote on the auto package in December. This will establish the ⁠parliament's position for subsequent negotiations with the Council, ⁠the ⁠grouping of EU governments, which is still deliberating on the issue.

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