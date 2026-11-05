UK's Channel 4 cancels 'Married at First Sight' after rape allegations

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 16:47 IST
UK's Channel 4 cancels 'Married at First Sight' after rape allegations

Britain's Channel 4 said on Thursday ​that "Married at First Sight UK" ​would not return to screens following ‌a ​review prompted by serious allegations of misconduct during the making of the hit reality show. The broadcaster removed all ‌previous seasons of the show in May after a BBC report detailed allegations of rape by two women during filming.

Channel 4 said a review by law firm Clyde & ‌Co had found its welfare protocols complied with broadcasting codes, although there were ‌isolated incidents where the welfare framework was not fully implemented. A second part of the review, by former BBC executive Lorraine Heggessey, found the protocols were "extensive, extremely thorough and of a high standard", Channel ⁠4 ​said.

The show, in ⁠which strangers are matched by experts and "marry" at first sight, is part of an international ⁠franchise across multiple countries, including the United States and Australia. Channel 4 Chief Executive Priya Dogra said ​welfare across its programmes was a primary concern.

"Whilst the review praised the welfare ⁠protocols in place and made no findings that Channel 4 breached the Ofcom Code or that the ⁠format ​is inherently unsafe, I have to consider when is the right time for Channel 4 to move on from a format," she said. Implementing all of ⁠the review's recommendations would fundamentally alter the show's format, she said, adding that she believed ⁠it had "run ⁠its course" after 10 years.

The BBC reported in July that a cast member from the show had been arrested on ‌suspicion of ‌rape following its investigation.

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