Woman, 90, wounded in Bondi Beach shooting dies one year after attack

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 10:26 IST
Woman, 90, wounded in Bondi Beach shooting dies one year after attack

A 90-year-old woman who was seriously injured ​during the Bondi Beach shooting ​has died in hospital nearly a ‌year ​after the attack, authorities said on Friday. Eva Geller was among dozens of people wounded when two gunmen opened fire on ‌a crowd at a Jewish holiday celebration at the Sydney beach on December 14 last year.

Geller, a Holocaust survivor, had since been "in and out of hospital" as a result ‌of her injuries, public broadcaster ABC reported. She died in a Sydney hospital overnight.

Police ‌said in a statement they were aware of the death. "Police are now awaiting further advice and are working with the office of the coroner," New South Wales police said.

A total of 15 ⁠people were ​killed in the ⁠mass shooting, Australia's deadliest in decades. Police say the alleged gunmen, Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram, were ⁠inspired by Islamic State.

Police shot dead Sajid Akram at the scene, while Naveed Akram, who ​was also shot but survived, is currently facing charges including 15 counts of ⁠murder and a terror offence. A government-backed inquiry into antisemitism called in the wake of the attack is ⁠also ​due to hand down its findings on December 18.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was saddened to hear of Geller's death. "Almost a year on, the devastation ⁠of that awful day continues to cause pain for families and today we recognise that more ⁠than ever.

"We are ⁠wrapping our arms around Eva's family, friends and the Jewish community at this very sad time." Geller's funeral was scheduled to take ‌place next ‌week, ABC reported.

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