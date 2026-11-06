Ties with Paraguay unaffected, Taiwan says after president resigns

Taiwan said on Friday its ties of ​friendship with Paraguay have not ​been affected by events ‌in the South ​American nation, after close ally President Santiago Peña resigned following a bank collapse. Paraguay is one of only 12 ‌countries to retain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. China says Taiwan is one of its provinces with no right to behave like a state, a view Taipei's government strongly rejects.

Taiwan's ‌foreign ministry said it was closely monitoring political developments in Paraguay and respected the ‌country's constitutional system and democratic processes. "Taiwan and Paraguay have a close cooperative relationship, and related projects benefit people's livelihoods and well-being," it said in a statement.

"Developments in Paraguay's political situation do not affect the ⁠friendship between ​the two countries ⁠or the advancement of cooperation." The government was continuing to maintain good contacts with Paraguay and its ruling party, ⁠Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi said earlier on Friday in comments carried by Taiwan media.

Peña last ​visited Taiwan in May, when he lauded Paraguay's relations with Taiwan. China attacked ⁠him and his colleagues for the trip, calling them "pawns to separatist forces". Last month, China sanctioned ministers from ⁠Paraguay ​and Belize for ties to Taiwan.

Relations with Taiwan have become increasingly contentious in Paraguay, where some politicians and business leaders say they have brought limited economic benefit ⁠and should instead be switched to China. Beijing has stepped up pressure on Taiwan's remaining diplomatic ⁠allies to sever ⁠ties with Taipei.

The last country to do so was the tiny Pacific Island nation of Nauru, in 2024. Honduras ended its ‌decades-long ties ‌with Taiwan in 2023.