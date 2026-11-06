Australia opens applications for 2026-27 Maitri Grants and Fellowships to deepen ties with India

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Thursday announced that applications are now open for the 2026-27 Maitri Grants and Fellowships programmes. The initiative is aimed at strengthening collaboration and ties between Australia and India, according to an official press release. “Today, I am pleased to announce that applications are now open for the 2026-27 Maitri Grants and Fellowships programs.”

“Since its establishment in 2023, the Centre for Australia-India Relations’ flagship Maitri (meaning friendship in Sanskrit) programs have supported over 110 projects.” The press release stated, “The Maitri Grant Program will fund projects that facilitate greater exchange and collaboration between Australian and Indian business, cultural, education, research, and sporting communities.”

“Importantly, this program will play a pivotal role in supporting the implementation of A New Roadmap for Australia's Economic Engagement with India.” It added, “The Maitri Fellowships Program will fund Australian organisations to engage an Australian or Indian fellow to undertake research on geostrategic or geoeconomic policy issues.”

“Through these programs, the Centre will continue to deepen connections between Australia and India and will energise the bilateral relationship across priority areas of strategic interest for both nations, including clean energy, education, advanced technology, agribusiness, and tourism.” The press release further noted, “Strengthening economic collaboration, policy connections, and cultural links with India is critical for Australia’s economic security and prosperity.”

“Australia’s partnership with India has never been more consequential for the peace, prosperity, and stability of our shared region.” These flagship initiatives are administered by the Centre for Australia-India Relations (CAIR) under the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

They are tailored to expand bilateral, economic, and strategic links between Australia and India. (ANI)