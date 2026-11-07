Two missiles struck Iran's Qeshm Island, Tasnim says
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Saturday initial reports indicated that two missiles had struck Qeshm Island, adding there was no official information on possible damage. Tasnim said further details would be released once the incident was confirmed by relevant authorities.
The state news agency IRNA had earlier reported that local witnesses said two projectiles had attacked the Suza area of Qeshm Island in southern Iran after the sound of an aircraft was heard over the island.