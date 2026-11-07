Two missiles struck Iran's Qeshm Island, Tasnim says

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 03:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 03:46 IST
Two missiles struck Iran's Qeshm Island, Tasnim says

​Iran's ​semi-official Tasnim news ‌agency said ​on Saturday initial reports ‌indicated that two missiles had struck Qeshm Island, adding there ‌was no official information on ‌possible damage. Tasnim said further details would be released once ⁠the incident ​was ⁠confirmed by relevant authorities.

The state ⁠news agency IRNA had ​earlier reported that local witnesses said ⁠two projectiles had attacked ⁠the ​Suza area of Qeshm Island in southern Iran ⁠after the sound of an ⁠aircraft ⁠was heard over the island.

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