Rugby-Keenan hat-trick helps Ireland thrash Argentina 42-12 in Nations Championship

A Hugo Keenan ​hat-trick helped Ireland find ​some of the ‌form that ​has evaded them of late in a 42-12 thrashing of Argentina ‌at the Aviva Stadium as the Nations Championship between the best of the northern and southern hemispheres resumed on ‌Friday. Argentina, who had never won away to Ireland in ‌11 attempts, took the lead on 10 minutes but the hosts responded quickly and comprehensively as two tries from fullback Keenan ⁠either ​side of a ⁠Dan Sheehan effort put them 21-5 up by halftime.

Sam Prendergast swiftly ⁠sealed a bonus point with his first international try ​before Keenan and Ronan Kelleher made it a six-try ⁠win. Mateo Carreras' second try of the game was all the ⁠thoroughly ​outclassed visitors could muster in response. Ireland began the weekend in fourth place in the tightly contested ⁠northern section of the new tournament and face home games against ⁠Fiji ⁠and South Africa before the finals matches at Twickenham. Argentina next travel to Italy ‌and France.