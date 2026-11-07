Paraguay authorities order ex-president's arrest after impeachment
Paraguay's prosecutor's office sent an arrest warrant for former President Santiago Peña on Friday, shortly after he was impeached by lawmakers.
Paraguay's prosecutor's office sent an arrest warrant for former President Santiago Peña on Friday, shortly after he was impeached by lawmakers.
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