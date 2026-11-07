Cricket-India's Shami keeps white-ball focus after ending test career

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 10:49 IST
Cricket-India's Shami keeps white-ball focus after ending test career

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami said ​he would continue playing white-ball ​cricket and remain available ‌for domestic ​multi-day matches after retiring from test cricket on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a 13-year ‌red-ball career. The 36-year-old, who took 229 wickets in 64 tests after making a memorable debut against West Indies in 2013, announced his decision in a video ‌posted on social media on the anniversary of his first test ‌appearance.

"Let's end this 13-year journey here today," Shami said. "I made my debut today, and today I am taking retirement. I am leaving this, but I will continue to play ⁠white-ball ​cricket, whether it ⁠is IPL or domestic.

"If it is needed for fitness, I will continue to play days ⁠cricket. So, this was the journey so far. I started it today, and I ​am ending it today." His final test appearance came in the World ⁠Test Championship final against Australia in 2023, but he continued to play limited-overs cricket before ⁠injuries ​and fitness concerns hampered his appearances for India.

Shami, India's all-time leading wicket-taker in 50-over World Cups with 55 wickets, last featured for ⁠India in a one-day international against New Zealand last year and in a ⁠Twenty20 match against ⁠England in February 2025. He currently represents Bengal in domestic cricket and plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian ‌Premier ‌League.

TRENDING

1
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
2
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey
3
Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Global
4
Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in wind-down

Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

Nepal's Tax System Faces Major Overhaul as IMF Calls for Smarter Revenue Policies and Reforms

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026