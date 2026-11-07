Cricket-India's Shami keeps white-ball focus after ending test career

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami said ​he would continue playing white-ball ​cricket and remain available ‌for domestic ​multi-day matches after retiring from test cricket on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a 13-year ‌red-ball career. The 36-year-old, who took 229 wickets in 64 tests after making a memorable debut against West Indies in 2013, announced his decision in a video ‌posted on social media on the anniversary of his first test ‌appearance.

"Let's end this 13-year journey here today," Shami said. "I made my debut today, and today I am taking retirement. I am leaving this, but I will continue to play ⁠white-ball ​cricket, whether it ⁠is IPL or domestic.

"If it is needed for fitness, I will continue to play days ⁠cricket. So, this was the journey so far. I started it today, and I ​am ending it today." His final test appearance came in the World ⁠Test Championship final against Australia in 2023, but he continued to play limited-overs cricket before ⁠injuries ​and fitness concerns hampered his appearances for India.

Shami, India's all-time leading wicket-taker in 50-over World Cups with 55 wickets, last featured for ⁠India in a one-day international against New Zealand last year and in a ⁠Twenty20 match against ⁠England in February 2025. He currently represents Bengal in domestic cricket and plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian ‌Premier ‌League.