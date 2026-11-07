Iran executed ​a Baluch ​man for involvement ‌in an armed ​attack on a police station in the southeast ‌of the country in which several officers were killed or wounded, Iranian media ‌reported on Saturday. Mohammad Aref Shahbakhsh, identified ‌by the semi-official media as a member of the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl, ⁠was convicted ​of armed ⁠rebellion and "waging war against God" in connection with ⁠the attack on the Qaleh Bid ​police station in Khash, in Sistan-Baluchestan province.

The ⁠report did not specify when the attack ⁠took ​place or how many police officers were killed or wounded. Jaish al-Adl, ⁠which operates in southeastern Iran near the border ⁠with ⁠Pakistan, has carried out numerous attacks against Iranian security forces.