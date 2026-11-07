Rugby-South Africa thump Italy to stay perfect in Nations Championship

South Africa ​strolled past an injury-hit ​Italy with a ‌66-7 win ​in Saturday's Nations Championship meeting in Turin, where flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored ‌the first of nine Springbok tries and added another 21 points from a perfect kicking display. South Africa ran in ‌six tries in an utterly dominant opening half. Hooker ‌Malcolm Marx went over twice, adding to scores by Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg and captain Siya Kolisi and Damian Willemse, with ⁠Feinberg-Mngomezulu ​kicking all ⁠six conversions having opened the scoring with a penalty.

Wilco Louw added another ⁠try after the break before Italy finally got off the ​mark with Federico Ruzza's try converted by Tommaso Allan. ⁠Springbok wing Ethan Hooker ran in the final score on the ⁠stroke ​of full-time. South Africa had claimed maximum points from their three July fixtures to top the Southern Hemisphere ⁠group ahead of New Zealand on points difference and they ⁠added to ⁠that total against Italy ahead of the All Blacks facing Scotland at Murrayfield later ‌on Saturday.