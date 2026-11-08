Private equity firm BC Partners seeks to take control of LIV Golf from Saudi wealth fund, FT reports

BC Partners has ​revived its ​efforts to create ‌a successor ​to the LIV Golf league, the Financial Times ‌reported on Sunday, after LIV said it would wind down operations after a proposed financing ‌deal with the London-based private equity firm ‌fell apart. LIV Golf filed for bankruptcy protection in September after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which ⁠has ​invested more ⁠than $5 billion in LIV since its launch in ⁠2022, announced it was ending its financial backing ​after the 2026 season.

BC is seeking to ⁠acquire a $50 million bankruptcy loan from the Public ⁠Investment ​Fund — the so-called debtor-in-possession financing that allows its owner to control the LIV ⁠Golf Chapter 11 process, the FT report said, ⁠citing ⁠multiple people familiar with the matter. Reuters could not immediately verify the ‌FT ‌report.