Private equity firm BC Partners seeks to take control of LIV Golf from Saudi wealth fund, FT reports
BC Partners has revived its efforts to create a successor to the LIV Golf league, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, after LIV said it would wind down operations after a proposed financing deal with the London-based private equity firm fell apart. LIV Golf filed for bankruptcy protection in September after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which has invested more than $5 billion in LIV since its launch in 2022, announced it was ending its financial backing after the 2026 season.
BC is seeking to acquire a $50 million bankruptcy loan from the Public Investment Fund — the so-called debtor-in-possession financing that allows its owner to control the LIV Golf Chapter 11 process, the FT report said, citing multiple people familiar with the matter. Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report.