Soccer-Manchester City go top of WSL as Chelsea stumble against Everton

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 20:28 IST
Soccer-Manchester City go top of WSL as Chelsea stumble against Everton

An own goal ​by defender Lucy Bronze ​against Everton on Saturday ‌cost ​Chelsea top spot in the Women's Super League as they were held to ‌a 1-1 draw at home, allowing Manchester City to leapfrog them following their 5-0 drubbing of West Ham United. Bronze headed ‌the ball back across the goal to tee up ‌Sandy Baltimore to score from close range in the 28th minute, but five minutes later her attempted clearance rolled into her own net ⁠to ​put the ⁠Toffees level.

The visitors held on for a draw as Chelsea dropped points ⁠for the first time since the opening day of the ​season. Manchester City made the most of that slip-up as Bunny ⁠Shaw's superb goal-scoring form continued, the Jamaican striker netting a hat-trick ⁠as ​her side cantered to an easy win over West Ham, with Aoba Fujino and Iman Beney getting the ⁠other goals.

After nine games, City top the standings on 25 ⁠points, two ⁠ahead of Chelsea, with London City Lionesses, who host Birmingham City on Sunday, third on ‌16 ‌points.

TRENDING

1
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
2
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey
3
Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Global
4
Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in wind-down

Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

Nepal's Tax System Faces Major Overhaul as IMF Calls for Smarter Revenue Policies and Reforms

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026