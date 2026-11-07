Soccer-Manchester City go top of WSL as Chelsea stumble against Everton

An own goal ​by defender Lucy Bronze ​against Everton on Saturday ‌cost ​Chelsea top spot in the Women's Super League as they were held to ‌a 1-1 draw at home, allowing Manchester City to leapfrog them following their 5-0 drubbing of West Ham United. Bronze headed ‌the ball back across the goal to tee up ‌Sandy Baltimore to score from close range in the 28th minute, but five minutes later her attempted clearance rolled into her own net ⁠to ​put the ⁠Toffees level.

The visitors held on for a draw as Chelsea dropped points ⁠for the first time since the opening day of the ​season. Manchester City made the most of that slip-up as Bunny ⁠Shaw's superb goal-scoring form continued, the Jamaican striker netting a hat-trick ⁠as ​her side cantered to an easy win over West Ham, with Aoba Fujino and Iman Beney getting the ⁠other goals.

After nine games, City top the standings on 25 ⁠points, two ⁠ahead of Chelsea, with London City Lionesses, who host Birmingham City on Sunday, third on ‌16 ‌points.