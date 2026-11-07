Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal meets injured in Tengakhat tank farm fire, reviews medical care

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday met those injured in the explosion and fire at Oil India Limited's Tengakhat Tank Farm in Assam's Dibrugarh district and reviewed their medical treatment at Aastha Hospital.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 20:35 IST
Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal meets injured in Tengakhat tank farm fire, reviews medical care
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday met those injured in the explosion and fire at Oil India Limited's Tengakhat Tank Farm in Assam's Dibrugarh district and reviewed their medical treatment at Aastha Hospital. Sonowal interacted with doctors and the hospital administration to take stock of the condition of the injured and the progress of their treatment. He prayed for their speedy and complete recovery.

Speaking about the incident, the Union Minister said seven people were severely injured in the fire and explosion that occurred on Friday. Of them, three have died, while the remaining four are in critical condition. "In the incident that occurred yesterday in Tengakhat, 7 people were severely injured. So far, 3 individuals have passed away, and the remaining 4 are in critical condition. This is a deeply tragic event," he said.

Sonowal urged Oil India Limited to ensure advanced medical treatment for those in critical condition and provide appropriate compensation to the families of those who lost their lives. "We urge Oil India Limited to accord due significance to this incident. Appropriate compensation must be provided to the families of those who lost their lives. Those in critical condition must receive high-quality medical care; Oil India should ensure that advanced treatment is arranged for them. An investigation must be conducted to determine the causes behind this incident," he said.

In a post on X, Sonowal said he had spoken over the phone with the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Oil India Limited to take stock of the explosion and fire at the Tengakhat Tank Farm. He said he had urged the CMD to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and adequate compensation for the families of those who died.

The Minister also called for a high-level inquiry by the concerned department to establish the exact cause of the incident and investigate all related aspects. Sonowal extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. (ANI)

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